Weathermen issue heavy rain forecast for 5 districts of Tamil Nadu on August 4

CHENNAI: Five districts in north and central Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, said the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, hilly areas of Coimbatore, and one or two places in the Nilgiris district are expected to witness heavy rainfall.

In addition to this, light to moderate rain with possible thunder and lightning is likely at several areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on August 4 and 5.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing rains for the past few days, particularly near the Western Ghats, due to the variation in the speed of the westerly winds.

For Chennai and its suburbs, the weather will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, with a chance of light to moderate rain in some areas of the city.