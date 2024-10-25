Weather dept predicts more rainfall for several TN districts next 24 hours

CHENNAI: Even as several districts in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul experience flooding as they receive heavy rains, the monsoon is likely to continue to bring heavy rains in many parts of the State.

Until Thursday morning, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari recieved the highest of 12 cm of rainfall, while Thoothukudi recorded 11 cm of rainfall, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur recorded 10 cm of rainfall and Erode recorded 9 cm of rainfall.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai.

The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over many districts.

In Chennai, the condition is likely to be partly cloudy, while light or moderate rain can be expected in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degrees Celsius.