Weather dept predicts mild showers across Tamil Nadu for next few days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain over various parts of the State including Chennai due to an expected change in wind patterns over the seas in the coming days. The maximum temperature is likely to drop until rainfall gradually decreases in the State.

Under the influence of a moderate westerly/southwesterly air current prevailing over the region, mild showers are likely to occur over a few places along with thunderstorms and lightning in the State for the next two days. Several districts of the Western Ghats might get heavy to very heavy rain in the coming days as the southwest monsoon is expected to be favourable for the state.

As far as Chennai and its suburbs are concerned, some areas experienced mild rain on Sunday night and the meteorological department forecast that the light to moderate rain is expected to continue for the next two days, especially during the evening and night time. During the daytime, the sky would be cloudy and result in a drop in the maximum temperature levels in the capital for the next few days.

As the wind pattern changes over the sea, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till July 5 (Friday).

Strong wind speeds reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining south coastal areas. The Met department has urged the fishermen in the deep sea to return to the shore at the earliest.

As per southwest monsoon rainfall data released by RMC for June 1 to July 1, Tamil Nadu has received 112 mm of rainfall against the average spell of 52 mm. The rainfall is 115 per cent more than usual.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Tirunelveli district with 412 per cent excess spells and Virudhunagar was slated next with a 272 per cent increase in rains during the season.