Weather dept predicts heavy rain in several Tamil Nadu districts for next 7 days

CHENNAI: Several districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next seven days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Monday.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Erode, Tirupur, Karur, Tiruchy, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, and Tenkasi districts.

Meanwhile, Chennai city may continue to witness light to moderate spells of rain for the next 24 hours.

The weather department also added that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27 degrees Celsius.