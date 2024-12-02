Weather dept issues yellow alert for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued orange and yellow warning for 16 districts of Tamil Nadu due to the system prevailing over the sea on Tuesday.

However, the rainfall is likely to gradually reduce from December 4 as the weather pattern will further weaken.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal impact: WRD moves men, material to critical areas along Thenpennai River

The cyclone Fengal over southwest Bay of Bengal was weakened into a depression on Sunday, and has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Monday over the same region.

The remnant of low pressure area is likely to emerge into southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3.

Also Read: Watch: Cyclone Fengal's 50 cm rainfall washes away cars, vans in Krishnagiri

Under its influence, heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur over Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Madurai , Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Perambalur districts for the next 24 hours.

The rest of the state is likely to receive light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity.

Since, the cyclonic storm is expected to further weaken on Tuesday, there might be a brief break from intense rainfall for the next few days. The State might witness mild showers in the coming days.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: NDRF operations under way to rescue 7 buried under landslide debris in Tiruvannamalai

As per extended range predictions by dynamical models, near normal to slightly below normal rainfall is likely over the south coastal and delta districts of Tamil Nadu till December 5.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Some areas might witness light moderate showers along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to record around 31 degree Celsius - 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius - 26 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

The weather department has advised Tamil Nadu fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over south Tamil Nadu coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

According to RMC, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district with 50 cm of rainfall as of December 2. Followed by Villupuram 42 cm, Dharmapuri 33 cm, and Kallakurichi recorded 32 cm of rainfall