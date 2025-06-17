Weather dept issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu till June 23

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, following the formation of low-pressure area.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning from June 19 to 23.

In Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on June 18, with maximum temperatures around 36°C and minimum temperatures between 26°C and 27°C.

It is also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, accompanied by wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kumarikadal areas are likely to experience cyclonic winds reaching speeds of 45 to 55 kmph, occasionally touching 65 kmph.

The north Tamil Nadu coast may also witness winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

Similar conditions are expected to continue tomorrow over the Gulf of Mannar, the Kanniyakumari aea, and parts of the southwestern and central-western Bay of Bengal.

Due to atmospheric circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas, a low-pressure area formed over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. It is expected to move northwest and intensify within the next 24 hours.

Similarly, another low-pressure area has formed over Gujarat at 5:30 am on Tuesday due to circulation over south Gujarat and surrounding regions.

It is likely to move northward in the next 24 hours.