Weather dept forecast rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am on Dec 3

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has predicted that 13 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall till 10 am on December 3.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry are expected to receive moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts likely to receive light rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Puducherry and Karaikal area on December 3.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 31-32°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.