Weather dept forcasts rain in 15 districts of TN till 10 am on November 18

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forcasted rain in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am on Monday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkotai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, and Madurai districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall on November 18.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected to occur in Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.