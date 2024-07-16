Weather department predicts rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal & Puducherry for next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rain in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal & Puducherry upto 10 pm.

According to the press note issued by the weather department, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, districts of Tamil Nnadu and Karaikal area and Puducherry are likely to witness rain for the next 3 hours.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu across the next few days.