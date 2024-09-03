Weather department predicts rain in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours

CHENNAI: The weather department on Wednesday has predicted moderate rain in 11 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

Accordingly, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts were expected to receive moderate rainfall on September 3.

For the next few days, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

In the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. maximum temperature is likely to be around 35°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27°C.