Weather department predicts heavy rain in these 3 districts on 21.09.2024

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rains in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts on Saturday.

Light showers are expected in Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Vellore, and Kallakurichi districts, which are already experiencing moderate rains from morning.

In Chennai and its neighbouring places, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and maximum temperature is likely to be around 38°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C. Few parts of the city experienced showers early in the morning.