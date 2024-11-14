Weather department forecasts heavy rain in 19 districts of TN on November 14

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has predicted heavy rainfall in 19 districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Theni, Dindigal, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts were expected to receive heavy rainfall on November 14.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu till November 16.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature is likely to be 32-33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.