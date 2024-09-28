Weather department forecast heavy rains in 19 districts of Tamil Nadu on 28.09.2024; check details

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rain across 19 districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Accordingly, Vellore, Ghat areas of Coimbatore , Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur , Erode , Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi , Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 28.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

For the next 24 hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 36°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 27-28°C.

On Friday, Ennore recorded the highest of 31 mm rainfall, followed by 26.5 mm in Kancheepuram, 21 mm in Ramanathapuram and 9.2 mm in Nungambakkam.

Madurai had the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees, followed by Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam which recorded 34.3 and 35.3 degrees respectively.