‘We will meet soon,’ says Vijay as he congratulates class 12 students on exam success

CHENNAI: Following the release of the Class 12 public exam results across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay extended his wishes to all students.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Vijay wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who have passed the Plus Two examinations. Everyone must understand that success in public exams alone does not determine everything in life. So, without losing heart, reinvest your hard work and prepare to move towards new goals. Keep striving for success."

"As you step into the next phase of your life, I wish you all the best in excelling and achieving great things in the fields you choose."

"We will meet soon... Victory is certain," it read.

As Tamil Nadu’s Class 12 board exam results were announced on May 8, the overall pass percentage across the state stood at 95.03%, marking a 0.47% increase from last year. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stated that out of 7,92,494 students who appeared for the exams, 7,53,142 secured pass marks.