We will meet Karur stampede victims' families soon: Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Days after a stampede at actor and TVK founder Vijay-led rally in Karur killed 41 persons and injured many, senior leader Adhav Arjuna on Tuesday said the party will soon reach out to the families of the victims.

He said "my families have faced a very big loss and pain," referring to the 41 fatalities.

"I'm not in a position to talk now...we will meet them soon. A big journey with them will continue," Arjuna told reporters.