We neither cheat nor get cheated: Annamalai

CHENNAI: In a blunt and unapologetic response to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s dismissive remarks on power sharing, senior BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday declared that the saffron party is not to be taken lightly — neither one that deceives its allies nor one that tolerates being deceived.

His sharp retort underscored growing cracks in the BJP-AIADMK relationship and signalled his discontent with being sidelined in alliance manoeuvres. “The BJP is not a party that deceives anyone. At the same time, it is not one to be deceived. I had no role in forming the BJP-AIADMK alliance. But no party should underestimate the other. All parties must be treated with respect, like brothers,” he said, while addressing reporters at Chennai airport.

The remarks were a direct rebuttal to EPS’s recent claim that the AIADMK “is not foolish to share power,” a remark widely seen as a public snub of the BJP’s ambitions in Tamil Nadu and also in contrast to the more conciliatory tone adopted by state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran.

When asked why he was absent at the launch of AIADMK’s “Makkalai Kappom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom” campaign, Annamalai clarified, “With the BJP state president and Union Minister L Murugan participating, what need was there for me to attend? National-level representation was already ensured.” Brushing off rumours about a possible elevation as BJP national general secretary, the former state chief quipped, “I have no interest in any post. The state president’s chair is like an onion–there’s nothing left to peel.”