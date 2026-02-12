We need growth politics, not hate politics, says CM

CHENNAI: The Dravidian model government he heads believes in growth-oriented politics and not in politics driven by hatred or resentment, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.
Even as he paraded the industrial development achieved by the government in the last five years, Stalin also emphasised that social justice and industrial growth must go hand in hand.
Addressing industrialists at the Conversion Conclave organised by the State Industries Department, Stalin said Tamil Nadu continues to provide confidence to industries, entrepreneurs and investors. "The State's growth rate stands at 11.19 per cent. The manufacturing sector has recorded a growth of 14.7 per cent, which is significantly higher than the national average. Tamil Nadu also accounts for 41 per cent of India's electronics exports," he said.
Explaining the government's working model, the Chief Minister said that once a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is signed, a separate monitoring dashboard is created for each project. "I personally monitor the progress, including land acquisition, investment details and job creation, especially opportunities for women," he noted.
Citing examples of swift MoU-to-implementation conversion, Stalin referred to projects such as the Phoenix Kothari footwear unit, VinFast, and Tata Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facilities.
Highlighting infrastructure readiness, he said that through Sipcot, 55,278 acres of land have been identified for industrial development. Industrial parks are being developed in 35 out of 38 districts. The government is also planning tourism-based industrial parks in districts such as Kanniyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, and The Nilgiris, the chief minister added.
Stalin said the uniqueness of the Dravidian model lies in its people-centric approach. "We have fulfilled even those agreements signed during the previous AIADMK regime. Our politics is about development, not division," he said.
Appealing to investors, he added, "If you are planning to start an industry, your first choice should be Tamil Nadu. We aim to achieve a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, and we welcome more industries to the State."
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Industries Secretary Arun Roy, and senior officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, Sipcot and Elcot participated in the event.