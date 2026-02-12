We need growth politics, not hate politics, says CM

Even as he paraded the industrial development achieved by the government in the last five years, Stalin also emphasised that social justice and industrial growth must go hand in hand.

Addressing industrialists at the Conversion Conclave organised by the State Industries Department, Stalin said Tamil Nadu continues to provide confidence to industries, entrepreneurs and investors. "The State's growth rate stands at 11.19 per cent. The manufacturing sector has recorded a growth of 14.7 per cent, which is significantly higher than the national average. Tamil Nadu also accounts for 41 per cent of India's electronics exports," he said.