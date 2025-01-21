We fund universities, they appoint V-Cs: CM turns heat on Centre, UGC & Governor Ravi

KARAIKUDI: Delivering a talk after inaugurating the newly built library at the Karaikudi Alagappa University, Chief Minister MK Stalin turned the heat on the Centre, raising the question of how the “Chancellor’s post be reserved only for someone appointed by the central government after the State government provides the necessary infrastructure for the universities.”

The attack follows CM’s call for other State counterparts to join hands against the University Grant Commission’s (UGC) bid to hand over the Governor's powers to appoint search panels for appointing V-Cs.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister justified the call, citing how Tamil Nadu occupied the top spot in India with more than 49 per cent in gross enrolment ratio in higher education, double the national average. The State is gaining a prestigious position in higher education, he added.

“That is why we are saying that the administration of universities should be under the full control of the state government, and the Chancellors should be appointed by the CM, who is elected by the people,” Stalin said.

He said that after providing the necessary infrastructure, the states should also have the power to appoint its chancellors, in an attack on the practice of having Governors as Chancellors of State varsities. This comes in the backdrop of the TN government’s Bill, awaiting a nod, to empower the State government in appointing V-Cs.

Many State universities don’t have Vice-Chancellors as the ruling DMK dispensation is involved in a tussle with the Governor over their appointment.

Stalin raised the issue after inaugurating the Thirumathi Lakshmi Valar Tamil Library at Karaikudi Alagappa University.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram established the Tamil library with his own funds of Rs 12 crore in Alagappa University, Karaikudi, in Sivaganga district, on his mother’s name.

He stressed that the legal and political battles would continue till the State’s educational rights were restored.

The State government looked after every student from school to higher education, established projects, and spent huge funds on creating infrastructure besides paying salaries to staff.