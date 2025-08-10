'We are not invited': TN MPs flag breach of privilege over SHG credit outreach event

CHENNAI: Three Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu have petitioned Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging a breach of parliamentary privilege by the Chairman of Indian Bank over the conduct of a major Self-Help Group (SHG) credit outreach programme without informing them.

In a joint letter dated August 7, MPs B Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), S Venkatesan (Madurai) and T Thangatamilselvan (Theni) said they had come to know through media reports about the “Empowerment of Women Credit Outreach to SHGs” event scheduled on July 12 at Thamukkam Grounds, Madurai. The programme, attended by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, involved launching a pilot project with a financial outlay of ₹1,100 crore to be implemented in the three constituencies.

The MPs said they were neither informed nor invited to the event, despite it being directly about their constituencies. “Such unilateral action undermines the role of public representatives and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions,” the letter stated.

They noted that several MLAs from Madurai and neighbouring areas had also been excluded from the programme. “Public sector institutions, especially while implementing Central schemes at the constituency level, are expected to act transparently and in coordination with elected representatives,” they said.

Terming the omission a “clear violation of established democratic protocol”, the MPs urged the Speaker to seek an explanation from the Indian Bank Chairman. They also sought directions to all public sector undertakings and banks to ensure mandatory consultation and intimation to MPs and other elected representatives when implementing schemes in their constituencies.

“The democratic spirit of consultation, coordination, and respect for elected offices must be upheld,” the letter said.