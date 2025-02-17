We are not in 60s to play language politics, says L Murugan flaying TN CM

MADURAI: Union Minister L Murugan on Monday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin of diverting the people on the National Education Policy and remarked that people were not living in the sixties for the DMK to play politics in the name of language.

Flaying the Chief Minister for his comment that Tamils will not tolerate the brash blackmail that there would be no funds for the state until the three language policy was accepted, Murugan said the people of the state want to learn and progress.

“I was at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event in Varanasi the day before yesterday. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has clearly stated. He never denied funds for Tamil Nadu,” Murugan told reporters here after darshan at the ancient Sri Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple.

Explaining further, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said Tamil Nadu initially agreed to implement the Centrally sponsored initiatives: PM Shri, to develop schools run by central, state, union territories and local bodies to build an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the NEP. But they backtracked after signing to implement PM Shri.

Conditions always apply for sanctioning funds under any scheme. Regarding PM Shri, the Centre sought Tamil Nadu 's support to the NEP and in return assured to extend full cooperation to the state, Murugan claimed.

"Nowhere, it was said that funds would be denied to the state. That was what Pradhan had said. But an attempt is being made to divert the issue. We are not living in 1965. People, especially those in Tamil Nadu are progressive and want development. The present situation does not necessitate them (DMK) to play language politics as they did in 1965," the Central Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing a lot for Tamil language more than the DMK, particularly in taking it to global level. The PM has more affinity to Tamil than the DMK, he said.

Murugan asked "what's the problem in implementing the NEP which aims to groom our youth to be equipped for global competition?"

Secondly, NEP insisted on providing primary education in one's mother tongue. The policy was framed after 40 years of deliberation and consultation from people from all walks of life, he said.

Earlier, Murugan had an argument with the local police when he was briefly stopped from visiting the Kasi Viswanathar temple in Thiruparankundram. The Minister purportedly told the police that they cannot prevent an individual that too a Central Minister from carrying out his spiritual activities. Following this, the police allowed him to visit the shrine.