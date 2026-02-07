We act, Edappadi just talks: Thangam Thennarasu

“There have been widespread comments that the AIADMK has photocopied whatever schemes the DMK has been executing already in the state. I even heard from those who do not belong to the DMK that the opposition party has announced new schemes (in its election manifesto) that the DMK has already implemented. They (AIADMK) can only make poll promises. But it is the DMK that will be fulfilling them,” he told reporters here. The Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami had announced two sets of poll promises in January and February. It includes a hike in monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and waiver of education loans for students, among others.