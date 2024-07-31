Wayanad landslide: Actor Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram has donated Rs 20 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund in the wake of the tragedy in Wayanad with 144 bodies recovered from the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district with around 191 people still missing.



The post read, "Pained by the sad news of the devastation caused by the recent landslide in Kerala's #Wayanad district that left over 150 people dead, 197 injured and several others missing, Actor @chiyaan today donated a sum of Rs 20 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (sic)."

Vikram was in Kerala for the promotions of 'Thangalaan that is scheduled for release across theaters on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.







