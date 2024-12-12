Water to be released from Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur from 1.30 pm today

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2024 12:18 PM IST
    Poondi reservoir (File photo)

    CHENNAI: The water level at Poondi Reservoir in Tiruvallur has reached 34.05 ft (against a maximum capacity of 35 ft).

    As a result, 1,000 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir today (Dec 12) at 1:30 pm. This may increase gradually depending on the inflow.

    In this regard, a first-stage flood alert has been issued to the people living along the Kosasthalaiyar River.

    Poondi reservoirchennai rainsTamil Nadu rainsTiruvallur
    DTNEXT Bureau

