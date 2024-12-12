Water to be released from Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur from 1.30 pm today

CHENNAI: The water level at Poondi Reservoir in Tiruvallur has reached 34.05 ft (against a maximum capacity of 35 ft).

As a result, 1,000 cusecs of water will be released from the reservoir today (Dec 12) at 1:30 pm. This may increase gradually depending on the inflow.

In this regard, a first-stage flood alert has been issued to the people living along the Kosasthalaiyar River.