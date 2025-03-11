Water shortage looms over Theni villages as Vaigai river dries up

CHENNAI: Villages surrounding Theni district are facing a potential risk of water shortage, as the Vaigai river has dried up and groundwater levels continue to decline.

Areas such as Kadamalaikundu and Varusanadu are particularly affected, with a decrease in groundwater levels, added a Thanthi TV report.

The water levels in covered wells, especially those constructed along the Vaigai river, are also dropping.

Local farmers are concerned as the water levels in agricultural wells continue to decrease, putting crops at risk. In response, officials have been holding consultations to discuss solutions to tackle the issue.