Water Resource Department to build dams and dykes at Rs 230 crore

CHENNAI: The Water Resource Department (WRD) would construct 20 check dams and three dykes for Rs 230 crores to create new irrigation infrastructure and enhance the state's water storage capacity.

It would also take up renovation and restoration of as many as 24 reservoirs and check dams at Rs 284.70 crore this fiscal year.

The department would take up construction of 10 check dams across major rivers in six districts - Salem, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Trichy - at Rs 71.86 crore to retain and harvest water during the monsoon season and augment the groundwater level, the Minister for WRD Duraimurugan announced during the demand for grants for the department in the floor of the assembly on Friday.

The department would also take up the construction of 10 check dams and division dams in major rivers and water carriageways in seven districts, including Chengalpattu, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Ranipet at a cost of Rs 55.36 crore.

The department would take up construction of subsurface dykes across the Kollidam river between Mathar Sudamani village and Sithamalli village in Cuddalore district, Cheyyar near Thozhupedu village in Tiruvannamalai district, and Thirumalairajan river Adambar village in Tiruvarur district to enhance the groundwater level. The three structures would come up at Rs 103.23 crore, the minister said.

The department also has plans to take up renovation and restoration works in 26 reservoirs and check dams in 13 districts to guarantee the stability of the structures and improve their health to ensure the supply of water for irrigation. Farmers in Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Trichy, and five other districts would benefit once the department completes the work.