Water released into Kollidam to check barrage stability, huts on riverbank submerged

TIRUCHY: After the renovation works, 2,000 cusecs of water was released from the Upper Anicut into Kollidam river. The water submerged temporary huts erected by the washermen in Tiruchy.

After the renovation works in the newly constructed barrage at Mukkombu for the past few months, on Wednesday the officials released 2,000 cusecs on trial basis to check the stability of the barrage.

Earlier, the district administration had issued a flood warning to the people residing adjacent to the Kollidam banks and the washermen to be alert. The washermen had already erected temporary huts to stock their belongings on the riverbed as it was dry for the past few months. Around 150 washermen families are residing along the check-post area near Tiruvanaikoil and they have been undertaking their regular works on the riverbed.

On Wednesday, the water that was released submerged all the huts erected on the riverbed. However, the people had already vacated the places after the district administration had issued flood warning. Since the water release could be stopped from Thursday, the officials said that the water level in the Kollidam would be minimised and the people can engage in their routine works.

Meanwhile, the washermen have shifted from the huts and commenced their regular washing works from safer places from Wednesday.