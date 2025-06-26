Water released from Vaigai dam for irrigation in Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: According to PWD sources, 3,000 cusecs of water was released from Vaigai dam, Theni district, on Wednesday, for the benefit of farmers, especially for ‘poorvika paasanam’ in Ramanathapuram district. Water level in the 71-foot dam on Wednesday stood at 64 feet.

Catering to the needs of farmers who follow the traditional system of irrigation, the State government ordered the water to be released. Totally, 1,251 million cubic feet will be released from the dam till July 1, sources said.

Earlier, on June 15, around 900 cusecs was released for irrigating the first crop in Dindigul and Madurai districts. This will help farmers, who rely on irrigating the first crop across 45,041 acres in both districts.

“Therefore, people living along the riverbanks of Vaigai through five districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram are advised to be cautious and not to move close to the Vaigai river,” sources said.