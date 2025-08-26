Water released from Poondi to Chembarakkam after repairs

CHENNAI: Following the completion of repair works at the Chembarambakkam reservoir, water was released on Monday evening from the Poondi reservoir to the Chembarambakkam reservoir through the connecting canal, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Poondi reservoir is key to meeting the drinking water needs of the people of Chennai. Water for this reservoir is mainly obtained from the Kandaleru dam near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, stored, and then released to the Puzhal and Chembarambakkam reservoirs on a need basis.

As per the Krishna River Water Supply Project, water has been flowing from the Kandaleru dam to the Poondi reservoir since May 21. An average of 400 cubic feet per second of water was reaching the reservoir and was being stored in the Poondi reservoir.

Subsequently, heavy rainfall increased the Krishna water inflow at the Zero Point to 500 cusecs. Water is being released at a rate of 250 cusecs to the Puzhal reservoir.

While the maximum limit of the Poondi reservoir is 35 feet, with a storage capacity of 3.231 TMC, as of Tuesday morning, the water level in the reservoir was recorded at 32.50 feet, with a storage of 2.379 TMC. The inflow of Krishna water into the reservoir was 90 cusecs, and additionally, rainwater was flowing in at a rate of 360 cusecs. Following this, from the Poondi reservoir, 17 cusecs of water are being released to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The Puzhal reservoir, which has a capacity of 3.300 TMC, currently holds 2.998 TMC of water, and the Chembarambakkam reservoir, with a capacity of 3.645 TMC, holds 1.010 TMC of water. The Kannankottai–Thervoy Kandigai reservoir, with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet, holds 357 million cubic feet of water, and the inflow of Krishna water into this reservoir is 325 cusecs.