Water level in Chembarambakkam lake rises, discharge likely

CHENNAI: With the Northeast Monsoon active over Chennai and other parts of TN, the water level in the Chembarambakkam lake, a key drinking water source for Chennai and its suburbs, is rising rapidly, prompting authorities to prepare for a potential release of surplus water.

As of Tuesday morning, the lake's water level has crossed the 20-foot mark, reaching 20.20 feet. The lake's full capacity is 24 feet. Officials from the Public Works Department have indicated that once the water level reaches 22 feet, surplus water is likely to be released from the reservoir.

The current inflow into the lake is approximately 796 cusecs (cubic feet per second), with 400 cusecs coming from the Krishna River and 396 cusecs from direct rainfall. The total storage in the reservoir currently stands at 2,653 million cubic feet. The consistent rainfall and continued inflow from the Krishna River are cited as the primary reasons for the rapid rise.

Authorities have noted that surplus water could be released even before the Northeast Monsoon reaches its peak intensity. Furthermore, with increased inflow into the Sriperumbudur and Nemam lakes, which also feed into Chembarambakkam, the discharge from these reservoirs is expected to further augment the water level in Chembarambakkam.

A potential release of surplus water raises concerns about possible flooding in low-lying areas along the Adyar River. Such a discharge could impact residential neighborhoods along the Adyar riverbank, including areas in Saidapet and other parts of Chennai city and its suburbs.

Water Resources Department officials are closely monitoring the situation at the Chembarambakkam Lake as the city braces for more rain.