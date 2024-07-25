Water level breaches 90 ft in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur

CHENNAI: After 12 months and 24 days, the water level has touched 90 feet in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur on Thursday.

At about 4 pm on Thursday, the water level stood at 90.010 feet in the 90 year-old reservoir as against its full storage level of 120 feet. However, the inflow of water recorded at the reservoir declined from 33,040 cusecs at 8 am to 28,856 cusecs at 4 pm.

"The last time the water level stood above 90 feet was on June 30 in 2023," said an official and noted that the water level recorded on that day was 90.040 feet.Since July 17, the water level increased by 43.21 feet following discharge of surplus water from from Kabini, Krishna Raja Sagar, Harangi and Hemavathy reservoirs in Karnataka. "The live water storage in the four reservoirs in Karnataka has almost touched the full reservoir level. So, any inflow of water to these reservoirs would be discharged in the downstream, " said a WRD official.

On June 1, the water level at Mettur stood at 39.74 feet (11.95 tmc of water). It gradually increased following heavy inflow from June 17.