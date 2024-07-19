Water inflow to Mettur dam increases to 40,018 cusecs

CHENNAI: Water inflow to the Mettur reservoir increased to 40,018 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at 8 am on Friday, following rain in catchment areas of the dam and discharge of surplus water from Kabini and other reservoirs in Karnataka.

The increase in cumulative inflow of water from Karnataka to the lower riparian state has been causing a steady rise in the water level in the reservoir located in Salem district.

Water level in the dam was at 51.380 ft at 8 am on Thursday. It rose to 55.120 ft at 8 am on Friday.

The optimum level of the Mettur dam is 120 ft.

(With online desk inputs)