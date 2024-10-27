Water inflow to Mettur dam decreases to 30,475 cusecs

CHENNAI: Water inflow into the Stanley reservoir in Mettur has dropped to 30,475 cubic feet per second (cusecs) from 33,148 cusecs on Sunday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the water level in the dam stands at 106.48 feet, with a storage of 73.49 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) as of 8 am on Sunday.

The inflow to the Mettur dam had been increasing over the past few days due to continuous rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

From the dam, 2,500 cusecs of water is being released into Cauvery river for Delta irrigation, and 600 cusecs is allocated for the east-west canals. As the amount of water being discharged from the dam is less than the inflow, the water level is gradually rising.