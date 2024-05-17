Water inflow to Hogenakkal surges following rains

CHENNAI: Inflow into Biligundlu, the entry point of the Cauvery river into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, increased moderately following rains in catchment areas of the river. Biligundlu is a hamlet near the Hogenakkal falls.

On Friday, at 8 am, a water level of around 2000 cusecs was recorded, while it was around 1,200 cusecs on Thursday morning. “There is no sudden increase as the inflow has ranged between 1000 and 2000 cusecs only, over the last few days following intermittent rains. The discharge from Karnataka reservoirs may be up to 200 cusecs, while rains have contributed to an increased inflow,” said a PWD official.

Further, the official said the Mettur dam continues to receive just 137 cusecs of water, and that it may take some days for the water to reach the reservoir. Meanwhile, the Cauvery River, which was parched with barren rocks exposed along its course, is now having water flow.