Water inflow at Hogenakkal falls drops to 12,000 cusecs/ second

CHENNAI: The water inflow at Hogenakkal falls has decreased to 12,000 cubic feet per second as of 8 am on Monday.

According to a Maalaimalar report on November 3, the water level was 14,000 cubic feet per second as places like Denkanikottai, Anchetty, Biligundlu, Rasimanal experienced rainfall.

However, recent rains in cauvery catchment areas have decreased, leading to a gradual reduction in water inflow.

Water Resources Department (WRD) officials are continuously monitoring the water inflow at the inter-state border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in Biligundlu.