Water from Karnataka dams reach Hogenakkal; water level stands at 1500 cubic feet

CHENNAI: The water level at the Hogenakkal River in Dharmapuri district has increased from 200 cubic feet to 1,500 cubic feet and the release of water from dams in Karnataka have reached Puligundu on Friday.

According to reports, 2000 cubic feet of water was released from Kabini and KRS dams in Karnataka two days ago and it reached the Tamil Nadu border at Hogenakkal at 9.30 am on Friday.

The central water resource authorities said that they are continuously monitoring the situation.