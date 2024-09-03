Water flow increases in Cauvery river; 16,709 cusecs released

CHENNAI: The release of water from Karnataka dams to Tamil Nadu has increased on Tuesday.

A total of 16,709 cubic feet per second (cusecs) water is being released from the Kabini and KrishnaRajaSagara (KRS) dams.

9,709 cusecs of water is being released from the KrishnaRajaSagara dam and 7,000 cusecs of water released from the Kabini dam, stated reports.

Since Saturday, the inflow from the upper riparian state has increased significantly from 6,396 cusecs of water at 8 am on Saturday.

The next 24 hours, the inflow increased by over 12,830 cusecs.

The inflow level further increased from 19,199 cusecs on Sunday to 22,601 cusecs on Monday.

The State Water Resource Department has been maintaining the outflow of 13,500 cusecs of Cauvery water downstream.

