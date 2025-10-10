Water drains faster in north Chennai after SWD works, says Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Water stagnation in north Chennai has reduced significantly in the recent years due to the extensive storm water drain works undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Mayor R Priya said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the offices of the Regional Deputy Commissioners (RDCs), she stated that the civic body had undertaken intensive monsoon preparedness measures across the city.

“A few years ago, Vyasarpadi and Pulianthope would remain waterlogged for 8-10 days after heavy rains. Now, water is drained within a day. This improvement has been achieved through the infrastructure created under the Chief Minister’s directions,” she said.

Priya added that SWD works were being expedited in several localities and many projects had already been completed. “In places like Choolaimedu, Demellows Road and Pulianthope, works are progressing swiftly. Only one road-cross section remains, which will be completed within this month,” she pointed out.

Highlighting the civic body’s use of technology, the Mayor said the ICCC, inaugurated had enabled real-time monitoring of canals, subways and waste collection points through cameras installed across the city. “This system has proved highly useful during the monsoon, helping identify water stagnation, traffic disruptions and public safety issues instantly. Chennai is the first city in India to implement such a system,” she said.

The system, equipped with updated software, provides rainfall predictions and helps identify areas that are vulnerable to flooding. “It allows us to track rainfall intensity, waterlogging, and the condition of public shelters such as marriage halls under the Corporation to ensure residents’ safety,” she said.

On the launch of region-wise ICCC units, Priya said they would function under Regional Deputy Commissioners for faster local-level response. “These centres will monitor zone-wise conditions such as water stagnation, traffic flow and garbage clearance. The main ICCC at Ripon Building will continue to oversee citywide operations,” she said. “During intense rain, sometimes exceeding 20 cm in a day, regional monitoring would help coordinate immediate relief actions.”