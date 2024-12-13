18,000 cusecs being released from Veeranam lake on Dec 13

CHENNAI: The water discharge level at Veeranam lake in Cuddalore has been increased on Friday (December 13).

According to a Thanthi TV report, 18,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water is being released from Veeranam lake.

In addition, the water discharge from the Poondi reservoir has increased to 12,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs on Thursday, following an increase in water inflow.

Also, 1,000 cusecs of water was released from Chembarambakkam lake at 8 am today.

A flood alert has been issued to the residents in the low-lying areas and those staying near the water bodies.