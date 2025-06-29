Water bell: TN’s innovation to ensure govt school students remain hydrated, healthy

CHENNAI: Citing the advantages of staying hydrated and also the effects of dehydration on students’ academic performance, the School Education Department has introduced a ‘water bell’ system during school hours to remind the children to drink water amid rising heat.

The students would get a few minutes break during the forenoon and afternoon sessions to drink water.

In the detailed guideline issued in this regard, School Education director S Kannappan said dehydration can significantly impact students' cognitive function, attention, and academic performance.

Encouraging students for water consumption in schools can have numerous benefits, said the official, asking all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to instruct the headmasters of government and aided schools to immediately execute the plan of action, ‘water bell’, as a step to improve student health.

Explaining the guidelines, Kannappan said students must be instructed to bring water bottles from their home with or without water. "In the school morning prayer, the importance of drinking water appropriately should be explained to the students. A bell different from the usual one can be used to inform students that, as and when they hear the water bell, they should drink water according to their needs.”

The timing for ringing the water bell may be at 11 am (interval), 1 pm (during lunch time), and 3 pm (interval) according to the school convenience. "No student should go outside the class for water and the teacher should provide two to three minutes for the students to drink water without disturbing the class environment," he said.

All CEOs were asked to instruct the headmasters to maintain water facilities in schools and also to monitor students to ensure that they were drinking water. "Encouraging students to carry water bottles and providing access to clean drinking water in schools are simple yet powerful steps towards supporting student health and academic success," Kannappan said.

With regard to the health benefits of drinking water, the guidelines said it improves concentration and focus, enhances memory and cognitive function, boosts physical health, prevents headache and fatigue, promotes better mood, and encourages healthy habits.