Watch: Woman fails to wear safety harness, falls from joyride at trade fair in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman sustained a spinal cord injury after she fell from a joyride at a trade fair in Virudhunagar on Friday.

According to a Maalaimalar report, Kousalya, a resident of Fathima Nagar, came to a trade fair that was organised at a private school in Virudhunagar - Madurai Road.

She opted to take a joyride named 'Tsunami', which is similar to a rollercoaster.

It is said that despite the operator giving clear instructions on how to wear the safety harness, Kousalya did not secure her legs properly.

When the ride began and the carousel turned upside down, Kousalya's legs snapped out and were flailing in the air before she fell to the ground.

On hearing the public raise an alarm, the operator halted the ride instantly and sent the injured woman to a hospital in an ambulance that was kept on standby for emergencies.

The Virudhunagar police have registered a case and are conducting enquiries with the operator.