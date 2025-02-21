Watch | TN: Passenger questions high fare on non-AC bus, driver reacts

CHENNAI: An argument broke out between a bus driver and a passenger after the latter was charged Rs 140 for travelling on a non-AC bus. In a viral video, the passenger is heard questioning the high fare, which is usually charged for an air-conditioned (AC) bus.

The driver explained that the AC bus was out of service and was undergoing repair and a regular bus had been substituted. However, despite the change of vehicle, the fare remained the same, as per a Thanthi TV report.

The passenger then asked why they were being charged the higher fare if the bus was not equipped with air conditioning. When she further pointed out that the words "air-conditioned” were mentioned on the ticket, the driver responded that he had merely brought along a ticketing machine given to him in the office.