Watch: Massive crowd stalls TVK chief Vijay's campaign vehicle in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign vehicle was stalled in Tiruchy on Saturday morning as thousands of enthusiastic supporters thronged the streets to welcome him at the launch of his party’s first statewide election campaign 'I am Coming' ('Unga Vijay Nan Varen').

He was scheduled to interact with the public at 10.30 am, but the event has been delayed, according to media reports.

Earlier, TVK was granted permission to address a gathering at Marakkadai in Tiruchy, but under 23 strict conditions.

Key conditions imposed by the Police included: “Vijay can speak for only 30 minutes between 10.30 am and 11 am; party workers must arrive at the venue by 9.30 am, roadshows are not permitted, Vijay’s convoy can have only five vehicles before and after his car, and the party must arrange for medical facilities, ambulance, and fire service vehicles.”

Apart from this, the party should ensure that children, pregnant women and differently-abled persons do not take part in the meeting, and the public transport is not hindered.

Loudspeakers and carrying long flag poles are banned. The party should ensure there is no obstruction to the movement of ambulances, school students, air passengers and patients proceeding to hospitals.

The party should also ensure no cracker bursting, playing of high-decibel music instruments, no digital banners, and the party functionaries should make sure that cadres don’t climb atop trees and tall buildings.

(With inputs from Bureau)