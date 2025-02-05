Watch | German tourist attacked by wild elephant in Valparai, dies later

CHENNAI: A German tourist died after an attack by a wild elephant near Tiger Valley on the Pollachi-Valparai road, within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on Tuesday evening. Videos of the incident, captured by bystanders, have gone viral.

The victim, identified as Mickel Jurcen (77), was riding a rented two-wheeler towards Valparai around 6 pm when he encountered the elephant. Many vehicles had already stopped along the road to wait for the animal to pass.

Despite warnings from other motorists, Jurcen proceeded towards the elephant. As he got closer, the elephant charged forward and tossed him to the side of the road. After getting up, Jurcen attempted to approach the animal and got knocked down again. Witnesses honked loudly in an effort to drive the elephant away but Jurcen had already sustained severe injuries.

Jurcen received treatment at the Water Falls Estate Hospital before being transferred to Pollachi Government Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 8.10 pm.

(With inputs from IANS)