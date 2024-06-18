Begin typing your search...

Watch: Elderly man attacked by wild elephant in Coimbatore

The video, which has sparked panic, captures the terrifying moment when the tusker charged at the man.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jun 2024 8:57 AM GMT
Watch: Elderly man attacked by wild elephant in Coimbatore
X
Elephant chasing an elderly man (Screengrab from the video)

CHENNAI: A video of a lone wild elephant chasing an elderly man near Maruthamalai bus station in Coimbatore has gone viral on Tuesday.

The video, which has sparked panic, captures the terrifying moment when the tusker charged at the man.

The elderly man has sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Further details are awaited.

elephant attackMaruthamalai bus stationCoimbatore viral videoelderly man attacked
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X