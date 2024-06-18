Begin typing your search...
Watch: Elderly man attacked by wild elephant in Coimbatore
The video, which has sparked panic, captures the terrifying moment when the tusker charged at the man.
CHENNAI: A video of a lone wild elephant chasing an elderly man near Maruthamalai bus station in Coimbatore has gone viral on Tuesday.
The elderly man has sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.
Further details are awaited.
