WATCH | CM Stalin launches Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover plant in Ranipet

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday (Feb 09) inaugurated the Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) greenfield car manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Panapakkam in Ranipet, alongside Tata Motors and JLR Chairman N Chandrasekaran. With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, the facility is expected to generate 5,000 jobs. CM Stalin also flagged off the first India-made Range Rover Evoque.