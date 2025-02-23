Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|23 Feb 2025 2:57 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-23 11:53:37  )
    Pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at the railway station 

    POLLACHI: Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where the ruling DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre, pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at the railway station here on Sunday.

    In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on "Pollachi Junction" written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it.

    "RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Railways Act and they will be prosecuted. The same was rectified immediately," the Palghat Division of the Southern Railway said in a social media update.



    The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been engaged in a war of words with the BJP and the party-led Central government, alleging Hindi imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge denied by the Centre.

    language rowNational Education Policy (NEP)
    PTI

