Washed ashore parcels found in Kanniyakumari after oil spills from cargo ship 

CHENNAI: Some parcels were found washed ashore from a container between Vaniyakudi and Kodimunai near Colachel in Kanniyakumari district during early morning hours.

Officials from departments of Revenue and Fisheries and Coastal Security Group personnel inspected the spot and alerted the ICG.

Local fishermen said a similar sized parcels and sone wooden logs were also found in shore waters of Thengapattanam, Enayam and at Chinnathurai.

A few days ago, the District Administration convened a meeting at Thengapattanam fishing harbor with officials and representatives of fishermen associations advising the locals to share information about any spillage of cargo at sea for necessary action. Moreover, they were also asked not to touch any such cargo parcel floating in the sea.

The meeting was convened days after a cargo ship - MSC ELSA 3 ran into wreckage at mid sea off Kochi on May 25.

About 600 cargo containers have spilled into the sea since the wreckage. Some posts on social media outlets say oil spills spread about two nautical miles beyond the coastal waters off Nerrodi, a hamlet bordering the neiboring state of Kerala. Therefore, the coastal community are advised to be alert.