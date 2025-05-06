Wartime preparedness drill planned at key sites across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A consultation meeting was held at the Secretariat in Chennai to discuss preparations for an upcoming wartime drill in Tamil Nadu.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the meeting was chaired by the State Home Secretary and attended by key officials, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) representative.

As part of the preparedness exercise, officials reviewed security protocols and coordination strategies to be implemented during the drill.

The wartime drill is expected to take place at strategically important locations across Tamil Nadu, including the Kalpakkam Nuclear Power Plant, Chennai Airport, the Avadi Defence Equipment Facility, and the Manali Petroleum Corporation.

Further details are awaited.