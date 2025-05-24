War front to agro services, MGR Aerospace’s drones all set to sizzle the skies

CHENNAI: From supplying drones to the war front, training armed forces to use unmanned aerial vehicles, and empowering farmers with hassle-free tech tools and services, Dr MGR Aerospace, launched as a joint Venture with Benzz Technologies by DR MGR Educational and Research Institute, is all set to sizzle the skies.

The tech hub has released the first commercial batch of drones named DR MGR ARI NAI drones.

The Indian Defence Ministry has reportedly approached Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute after seeing their recent Hyderabad Drone Expo displays. The institute said in a press release that the Ministry is also looking at the feasibility of developing certain drones for military use.

The release said we are actively planning to help our nation by designing and developing user-friendly drones for our armed forces and training them.

The centre's drone is set to be used in varied industries, such as agriculture and firefighting, to transport organs for transplantation, for geo-mapping, surveillance, and for delivering critical materials.

After 3 years of qualitative R&D work, DR MGR Aerospace has successfully demonstrated its state-of-the-art agricultural drones with an operating payload capacity of 10 litres, according to the press release. NAI AGRO DRONE can be used to spray fertilisers and pesticides. The drones are capable of seeding an acre in 3 minutes.

“We are making the first commercial sale of 20 drones for the requirement of our Aurangabad channel partner and for many more to come, joining hands with us to help out the needy farmers across India,” the press release added.

The press release said that the centre has secured a DGCA approval after stringent quality audits for the swappable payloads of two different kinds of drones for spraying and seeding for agricultural needs.