Waqf tribunal in Madurai soon, says minister SM Nasar

CHENNAI: State Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nasar on Tuesday announced in the State Assembly that the work to set up the Waqf tribunal in Madurai was under way.

Replying to a question raised by MMK MLA MH Jawahirullah during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Minister Nasar said that the Waqf tribunal is currently available in Chennai, but for the convenience of the people, a tribunal is also being set up in Madurai.

The minister also said that the department would explore the feasibility of setting up a tribunal in Coimbatore and discuss with the Chief Minister to decide on the same.

Nasar also informed the House that the state government would soon make efforts to issue Waqf lands on long leases to private parties for setting up facilities like public health centres for the benefit of the people.